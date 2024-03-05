Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Somero Enterprises Stock Performance
Somero Enterprises stock traded down GBX 15.75 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 330.26 ($4.19). 125,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £183.19 million, a PE ratio of 890.97 and a beta of 0.82. Somero Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.20).
About Somero Enterprises
