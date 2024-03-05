Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

