SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $7.50

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.66.

SOUN opened at $5.63 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

