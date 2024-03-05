Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SLND opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Southland has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,161.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,510,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,719 shares of company stock valued at $182,511 in the last 90 days.
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
