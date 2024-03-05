Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Southland Stock Performance

SLND opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Southland has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southland

In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,161.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,510,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,719 shares of company stock valued at $182,511 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Southland

About Southland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Southland by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southland in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southland by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southland by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southland by 1,458.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

