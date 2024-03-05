SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,520. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

