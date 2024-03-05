SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

MDY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.28. The stock had a trading volume of 570,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,410. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $538.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

