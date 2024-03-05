SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. 13,841,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943,075. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

