Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$31.89 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.46 and a twelve month high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

