Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TOY
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.