Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,714 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Splunk worth $29,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 278.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,672. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.26.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.