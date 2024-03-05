Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPRB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 494,121 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

