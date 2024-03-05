Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $41.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

