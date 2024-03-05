Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$115.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.15.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$111.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a one year low of C$75.31 and a one year high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

