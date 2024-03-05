Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,006 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 61.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. 221,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,511. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $137.70.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

