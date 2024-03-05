Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.
Stereotaxis Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,773. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.35. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. Analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
