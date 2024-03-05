Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,773. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.35. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. Analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.