STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Trimmed by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of STE traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $229.55. 109,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,335. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.68.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

