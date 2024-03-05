Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Stifel Financial worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 212,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.