Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

