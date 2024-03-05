Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 5th (AAL, AAVVF, ACHV, ACLX, ADSK, AESI, AKRO, AKYA, AMAT, AMRC)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.75 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $440.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $2.31 to $1.02. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $340.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $760.00 to $805.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $174.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $119.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $177.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $760.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $885.00 to $1,130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $2.90. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $11.00 to $12.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $645.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $70.00 to $76.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $4.00 to $3.40. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $4.20 to $3.40. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.71). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $222.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.