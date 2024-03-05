Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 5th (AAL, AAVVF, ACHV, ACLX, ADSK, AESI, AKRO, AKYA, AMAT, AMRC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.75 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $440.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $2.31 to $1.02. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $340.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $760.00 to $805.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $174.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $119.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $177.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $760.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $885.00 to $1,130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $2.90. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $11.00 to $12.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $645.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $70.00 to $76.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $4.00 to $3.40. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $4.20 to $3.40. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.71). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $222.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.