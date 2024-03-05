StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.