StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

COLL opened at $37.03 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.