StockNews.com Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $82,445,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.