StockNews.com Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.59 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

