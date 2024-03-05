StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $62.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in WPP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WPP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

