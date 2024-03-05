Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

