Stratis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.26 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $260.47 million and $125.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.91 or 0.05632673 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00019922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,185,528 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

