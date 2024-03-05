Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $357.68

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $357.68 and last traded at $356.02, with a volume of 76136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,149,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,328,119,000 after buying an additional 484,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

