Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $739,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 1,818,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,419. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

