Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,074.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $1,155.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.18.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

