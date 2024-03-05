Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $18.27 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,080 shares of company stock worth $1,703,669. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

