Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.