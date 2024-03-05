Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,057 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

