Synovus Financial Corp Sells 380 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 145,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

