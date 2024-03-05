T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.77

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $165.93, with a volume of 1779653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

