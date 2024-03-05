Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 451.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 736,500 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 12.9% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $78,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,809,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,241,000 after buying an additional 210,164 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,844,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

