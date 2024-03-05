Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

TARO opened at $42.08 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

