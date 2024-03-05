TD Securities Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.48. 469,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.34. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

