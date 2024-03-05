TD Securities Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KXS opened at C$153.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,097.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

