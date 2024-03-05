TDCX (TDCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect TDCX to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

TDCX Stock Down 0.6 %

TDCX stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.23. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDCX shares. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

