TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,825,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $295,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE FTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

