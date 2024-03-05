Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGLS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TGLS stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

