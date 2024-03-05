Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells $433,973.76 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 29,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $433,973.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,316.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 4,787,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

