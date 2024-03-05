Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

