Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 635,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

