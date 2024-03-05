Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001875 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 69.7% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $802.91 million and approximately $987.17 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 676,699,759 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

