Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 141.7% during the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 72,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,651,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $19,733,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

