Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.81. 1,409,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

