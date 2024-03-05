The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159,304 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Boeing worth $502,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,425. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.