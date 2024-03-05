The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th.

DXYN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

