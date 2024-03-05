The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $28.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

