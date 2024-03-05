The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $103.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

